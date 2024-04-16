Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS season is under way, and the field is more open than ever. There's no clear front-runner in the race for the MLS Supporters' Shield, and no clear favorite to take home silverware at the end of the campaign.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew are flying, as are defending Supporters' Shield victors FC Cincinnati. Inter Miami, meanwhile, look better than ever with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez leading the way in a tight Eastern Conference. Then there are the wildcards: New York Red Bulls, Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps, all of whom have had blistering starts to the season.

With eight matchdays out of the way, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings...