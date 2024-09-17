This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jacob Schneider

MLS Power Rankings: Messi returns for Miami with a bang, Galaxy own the West with El Trafico win, Rapids continue climbing

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS field is more open than ever. There's a clear hierarchy atop both the Eastern and Western Conferences, but outside the top teams, it's open season for playoff qualification.

On Matchday 32, Lionel Messi made his triumphant return to the pitch for Inter Miami, scoring twice and notching an assist as well. The Herons hold a seven-point lead at the top in the race for the MLS Supporters' Shield after the Argentine's weekend heroics.

Meanwhile, it was rivalry weekend elsewhere. The LA Galaxy defeated rivals LAFC 4-2 in another edition of El Trafico, while in the Midwest, the Hell is Real derby failed to live up to the hype. FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew played to a stalemate, as No. 2 and No. 3 in the West left it scoreless.

Elsewhere, the Colorado Rapids are soaring, Minnesota United have turned a new leaf and the Houston Dynamo are quickly becoming a sneaky dark horse in the West.

With the MLS campaign nearing a close, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Previous update: September 4.

