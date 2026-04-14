MLS managers on the hot seat: Is time up for Bradley Carnell? And could Sporting Kansas City elect to make a change?

And with that, three MLS managers are gone. Orlando City struck first, parting ways with Oscar Pareja. Marco Donadel of Montreal was second after managing just one win to open the season. Javier Mascherano, inexplicably, was third, although he reportedly left of his own volition.

So, who could be next? We know for sure that a couple of jobs are safe. Mikey Varas may be on a poor run at San Diego FC, but the club has unwavering faith in his playing style and squad selection. Phil Neville, too, might just have saved his job after snagging a big win against LAFC. However, there are numerous others who can feel their seats warming. It is a miracle, in fairness, that Bradley Carnell is still in charge of the Philadelphia Union. Sporting Kansas City could easily part ways with Raphael Wicky soon. Greg Vanney could feel his seat warming as well.

Manager sackings are neither fair nor entirely necessary. Most of the time, they are undeserved or an overreaction. Yet there are some cases in which a dismissal could be rationalized. GOAL looks at some of the MLS seats that might just be heating up.....