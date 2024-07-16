Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake 2023Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

MLS Golden Boot leader Cristian Arango suspended for violating competition's anti-harassment policy

Major League SoccerReal Salt Lake

MLS Golden Boot leader Cristian Arango has been suspended for four matches for violating the competition's anti-harassment policy.

  • Arango to serve a four-match ban
  • Was found guilty of violating anti-harassment policy
  • Real Salt Lake accept the punishment
