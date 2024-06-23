MLS & Copa America rival of Lionel Messi reacts to ‘insane’ challenge of facing Inter Miami & Argentina GOAT

GettyChris BurtonMLS & Copa America rival of Lionel Messi reacts to ‘insane’ challenge of facing Inter Miami & Argentina GOATLionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFCopa AmericaArgentinaMaxime CrepeauCanadaPortland TimbersCanada international Maxime Crepeau – who is turning out in MLS and Copa America – has reacted to the “insane” challenge of facing Lionel Messi.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCanadian keeper turns out for the TimbersFaced world champions on international stageHappy to test himself against the very bestArticle continues below