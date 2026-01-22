MLS extends 2026 transfer windows, unveils sweeping roster rule changes

For the first time in nearly 20 years - excluding the COVID-adjusted 2020 campaign - the summer window will extend into September. This change allows MLS clubs to operate in sync with top international leagues, creating greater opportunities to acquire high-level talent during the final stretch of the season and the push toward the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS also confirmed that FIFA has approved a special request allowing the league’s three Canadian teams - CF Montréal, Toronto FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC - to follow U.S. Soccer registration periods instead of those set by Canada Soccer, ensuring consistency across the league.