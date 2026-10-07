AFP
Milos Kerkez breaks silence after Liverpool star and father are blacklisted as 'enemies of Ukraine'
On-pitch clash sparks diplomatic row
The diplomatic fallout stems from Hungary's 1-0 home defeat to Ukraine in the opening round of the Nations League. Tensions boiled over during the Group B2 clash when Ukraine midfielder Victor Tsygankov became embroiled in an argument with Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai.
Reacting to the altercation, Kerkez rushed to defend his Liverpool team-mate and grabbed Tsygankov by the collar. The situation escalated dramatically off the pitch when Kerkez’s father, Sebastijan, posted a photograph of the scuffle to his Instagram story, accompanied by a song titled Russian Paradise by rapper AK-47, seemingly referencing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
The social media post prompted the Myrotvorets database to add both the player and his father to their registry of individuals deemed hostile to Ukraine. The database operates independently and has no official affiliation with the Ukrainian government.
- Getty Images Sport
Kerkez defends actions as government steps in
Breaking his silence on the matter, the left-back firmly distanced himself from the political undertones. Speaking to Hungarian outlet Telex, Kerkez insisted his actions were purely instinctive and protective of his national team captain.
"Personally, I have never supported and I do not support any aggression in my life," Kerkez explained. "I am not a person who considers anything that harms others acceptable. At the same time, there is always tension in a football match, and in the match against Ukraine, all I did was defend our captain, my friend, and I would have done this even if any other country had been our opponent."
He added: "Also, it's important that my father is not me. Whatever he does, I cannot take responsibility for his actions."
The listing drew sharp condemnation from Hungarian government officials, including MP Balazs Hidveghi, who was also named on the Myrotvorets database. Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Orban stepped in to defend her citizens, revealing that diplomatic efforts were underway to resolve the feud.
"I strongly condemn the stigmatisation, any form of blacklisting, and any potential threats directed at Hungarian citizens Milos Kerkez and Balazs Hidveghi," Orban wrote in a statement. "Throughout the weekend, alongside the government meeting, I was in constant consultation with Ukrainian government representatives, the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ), the embassy, and my colleagues to ensure that all parties involved took action within their respective spheres to resolve the situation. Sport should be about performance, community, and respect. I thank the two national associations for their cooperation."
Political tensions overshadow Group B2
The controversy has added severe off-field tension to an already tightly contested Nations League group. With the ongoing war forcing Ukraine to play their reverse fixture against Hungary on Monday night in Slovakia, geopolitical sensitivities surrounding these matches remain incredibly high.
Kerkez missed that reverse fixture due to suspension, sitting out as the political storm surrounding his family’s social media activity continued to dominate headlines.
Despite his absence and the surrounding noise, Hungary remain firmly in the hunt to top the group. They currently sit second on seven points, trailing a Northern Ireland side that have yet to concede a single goal in their spectacular campaign.
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Crucial showdowns await in November
Hungary will look to put the controversy behind them when they travel to face Georgia on November 14. They will then host group leaders Northern Ireland in a decisive showdown at the Puskas Arena on November 17.
Meanwhile, third-placed Ukraine, currently on four points, must secure a positive result against Northern Ireland in Belfast to keep their hopes alive. They will then conclude their Nations League campaign by hosting Georgia in Slovakia.
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