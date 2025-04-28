Transfer hint? Milos Kerkez fuels speculation as Bournemouth defender sends special message to compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai after Liverpool's Premier League title win
Liverpool-linked Milos Kerkez sent a special message to compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai after the Reds' Premier League triumph.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kerkez sent message to Szoboszlai after EPL win
- Bournemouth defender linked with a move to Liverpool
- Reds crowned English champions for the 20th time