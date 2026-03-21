Milan, Pavlovic on the penalty involving Simeone: "I don't know what to say. If my goal was a fluke, then so was the penalty..."

Milan returned to winning ways with a 3-2 home victory over Torino at San Siro, in a match counting towards the 30th round of the Serie A season. The star of the show was Strahinja Pavlovic, who scored the Rossoneri’s spectacular opening goal in the first half and was also responsible for the foul on Simeone that led to a penalty being awarded (following a VAR review by referee Fourneau) in favour of Torino, who brought the game back to life in the closing minutes.

The Rossoneri centre-back himself later commented on the match and spoke to DAZN, focusing in particular on the penalty incident: “Today I did everything – a great goal, a penalty… But today’s MVP is Fofana.”