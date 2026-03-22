Milan: meeting between Allegri, Furlani and Tare – work on next season is already underway, with the budget and objectives finalised

As reported by Sky Sport, an initial meeting took place this week between Furlani, Tare and Allegri. The meeting was held at Casa Milan and focused on the budget to be made available for the upcoming transfer window and, consequently, on how the squad to be entrusted to the manager will be built – a squad that will face far more fixtures than this season.





The plans agreed upon by the technical and club staff will aim to create a mix of young, up-and-coming players, combined with an equal number of international players who are already more experienced and ready for the triple challenge. According to Sky Sport, therefore, the intentions of both parties are aligned with what will consequently be the guidelines to be followed during the summer.