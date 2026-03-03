Getty Images Sport
Mikel Arteta warned he 'can't trust' one Arsenal star after narrow win over Chelsea
Nicol sounds the alarm over attacking form
While Arsenal secured a vital three points at the Emirates Stadium, the nature of the victory has left some pundits unconvinced by the Gunners' credentials. A William Saliba opener was cancelled out by a Piero Hincapie own goal, and it ultimately took another set-piece goal from Jurrien Timber to settle the London derby. With Manchester City still boasting a game in hand and a relentless winning streak, the pressure on Mikel Arteta to maintain perfection is immense. Nicol, speaking on ESPN, suggested that the lack of open-play threat should be a primary concern for the coaching staff. "In terms of the game, I didn’t think Chelsea turned up until the 45th minute. They didn’t contribute anything going forward in the first half other than the own goal," he said. "The second half was completely different. Mikel Arteta would have expected Arsenal to start the second half like they started the match, but they didn’t do it. That would be the worrying thing for me, that Arsenal didn’t have an answer when it got a little bit pressurised. Even when Chelsea had ten men, Arsenal didn’t control the ball."
Concerns over underperforming stars
The criticism extended beyond just the strikers, with the midfield and wide areas also coming under the microscope. Nicol noted that the energy levels within the squad seemed to be dipping at a critical juncture. "The midfield was poor, Declan Rice just ran out of steam, it was probably Martin Zubimendi’s worst game in an Arsenal jersey," he observed. These struggles in the engine room often translated into a lack of service for the front line, but Nicol believes the attackers must also shoulder the blame for failing to break down organised defensive blocks.
Highlighting several individuals, Nicol continued: "Gabriel Martinelli had one run against Chelsea, Leandro Trossard is not doing anything on that left-hand side, Bukayo Saka has pretty much disappeared recently and Gyokeres got a couple of goals the other week but you can’t trust him."
Breaking down defensive blocks
As the title race intensifies, Arsenal’s fixture list will see them encounter several teams positioned outside the traditional 'Big Six'. These opponents typically employ low defensive blocks, challenging the league leaders to find creative solutions in tight spaces. Nicol fears that if Arsenal’s primary creative outlets continue to misfire, they will struggle to replicate the relentless scoring power seen at Manchester City, who seem to have a wealth of options in reserve.
"That would be the biggest concern for Mikel Arteta," Nicol added. "They have to go to Man City, but the other games are against teams outside the top six, which means they’ll probably be sitting in a tight defensive unit. So how are you going to break down these sides? You’ve got an Arsenal side going forward who look as though they can’t break anyone down and Man City who look like they can and have so many options. If you’re Mikel Arteta, you got the win but you must be a little bit worried."
The road ahead for Gyokeres
The coming weeks will be a definitive test of Gyokeres' character and his suitability for the highest level of English football. He has scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this term, but has largely failed to live up to lofty expectations. Arsenal’s next challenge is a midweek trip to face an in-form Brighton side that has won two on the bounce.
Beyond the immediate Premier League schedule, the squad must prepare for a monumental showdown with City at the Etihad Stadium next month - a fixture many believe will decide the destination of the trophy. Gyokeres will need to rediscover the goalscoring touch he showed in the north London derby to silence his critics. If he fails to deliver in these high-stakes encounters, Arteta may be forced to reconsider his attacking hierarchy during the final sprint for the title.
