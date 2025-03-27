Hugo Ekitike Alexander Isak splitGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Mikel Arteta identifies Alexander Isak alternative as Arsenal line up £60m move for highly-rated striker but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals

H. EkitikeArsenalA. IsakM. ArtetaNewcastlePremier LeagueEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaTransfers

Arsenal have reportedly identified their alternative to Alexander Isak in Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike as their hunt for a striker goes on.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer
  • Drawn up Ekitike as an alternative to Isak
  • Multiple Premier League sides interested
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱