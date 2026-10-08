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Bayern Munich ready to smash their own transfer rules to keep Michael Olise
Olise shines on the international stage
Olise has enjoyed a stunning rise in popularity during the recent international break. The talented right-winger delivered a string of outstanding, dominant performances for the France national team. In the new era led by Zinedine Zidane, Olise has recorded four goals and two assists in four matches.
The forward is now set to return to Germany ahead of a resumption in Bundesliga action this weekend. These upcoming domestic fixtures will give him the perfect opportunity to maintain his scintillating run of form on the pitch, while also applying further pressure on the Bayern hierarchy in the boardroom.
- AFP
Bayern ready to break tradition
Behind the scenes, the Bavarians are desperate to negotiate a lucrative contract extension with the forward as quickly as possible. According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the club are now fully inclined to accept a highly specific demand from the player's entourage regarding his future.
The report claims that Bayern are willing to integrate a release clause into any new agreement. This represents a significant gesture of goodwill from the club, who are historically very reluctant to include such exit stipulations in their player contracts.
The €200m exit strategy
The proposed release clause is reportedly set to reach a staggering €200 million. This massive valuation is designed to provide the attacker with a defined, albeit extremely expensive, route out of the Allianz Arena should he eventually decide to seek a new challenge elsewhere.
Bayern are eager to protect their prized asset and lock the Frenchman down on a long-term basis. The urgency surrounding these contract talks has been heavily fuelled by persistent rumours last summer that linked the winger with a blockbuster transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
- AFP
A massive statement of intent
Olise's immediate focus will remain solely on transferring his spectacular international form back to club football. Another dominant showing in the German top flight will only serve to strengthen his hand ahead of these crucial, ongoing contract negotiations.
If both parties can successfully formalise the new deal, it will serve as a massive statement of intent from the Bundesliga club. The unprecedented €200m clause will ensure that Madrid, and any other future suitors, will have to completely shatter transfer records to prise him away from Munich.
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