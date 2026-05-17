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Michael Carrick plans to harness player 'ego' at Manchester United as Red Devils prepare for Nottingham Forest clash
Using 'ego' as a collective weapon
The United interim head coach has opened up on his management philosophy, explaining that he views player ego as a necessity rather than a hindrance. As the Red Devils prepare to host Nottingham Forest, Carrick has emphasised that the key to returning the club to the pinnacle of European football lies in how these individual personalities are managed.
Speaking on the dynamics of the dressing room, the 44-year-old said: “The ego is a funny one, actually, because I think to perform at the top, top level, you’ve got to have some sort of ego. You need and that could be used in all sorts of different ways, so I think how you use it, really, is the key thing. And I think the part of me, of learning and being here and seeing others, better players than me, dealing with that and sacrificing themselves for the team. I think putting the ego from yourself into the team is important and you’ve got to have some sort of ego to fight for and be attached to."
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Carrick set for permanent role
The former midfielder’s approach has yielded immediate results, transforming a season that was spiralling under Ruben Amorim into one that will conclude with a top-four finish. His success has caught the eye of the hierarchy, and reports suggest that United are set to hire him on a permanent basis after reaching a broad agreement on a multi-year deal.
Further explaining his vision, Carrick added: “It doesn’t have to be an ego where it’s an individual thing or it’s a negative in any way. I think it’s essentially a pride in yourself and what you’re kind of working towards. I think all our egos, which we’ve got in different ways. I think it’s clear to see the spirit, connection and camaraderie that everyone’s pulling in one direction, to put their ego into the football club can be quite powerful and we’ve got to use that.”
Casemiro farewell and the Anderson threat
Sunday’s clash against Nottingham Forest will serve as an emotional farewell for Casemiro, who is set to depart Old Trafford this summer. However, the spotlight will also be on the opposition’s midfield, as United come face-to-face with primary transfer target Elliot Anderson. The Red Devils have long admired the England international, though a record-breaking £120 million ($160m) fee quoted by Forest has complicated potential negotiations.
Carrick, a fellow Wallsend Boys Club graduate like Anderson, was full of praise for the youngster. “He’s done well,” the United boss said. “I think he’s a big part of their team. I think he offers so much and they’ve got a really talented and dangerous team, so they’ve had a good season to get to the [Europa League] semi-finals and just fall short. But, yeah, you can see obviously he’s an important part of their team.”
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Building for the future
While the Forest match marks the final home outing of a condensed campaign, Carrick is already looking toward a massive summer rebuild. The club’s recruitment strategy appears to be shifting toward sustainability, with the hierarchy keen to balance the books through player sales before committing to major new arrivals. The goal is to provide Carrick with the tools to sustain the renaissance he has sparked during his interim spell.
The spirit within the camp remains high as United look to lock down third place. By focusing on the camaraderie and connection he has fostered, Carrick hopes to prove that his tactical acumen and man-management skills are exactly what the club needs to bridge the gap to the Premier League's elite on a permanent basis.