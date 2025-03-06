MEYBA x San Francisco City Football Club away kitMEYBA x San Francisco City Football Club
Siddhant Lazar

MEYBA and San Francisco City FC team up with Idle Worship to reimagine iconic 1994 USMNT 'Denim' kit

USL League TwoSan Francisco City FC

The sportswear brand joins with SFCFC and a local streetwear label to create a twist on the 1994 USMNT kit

  • MEYBA continues its resurgence in soccer with innovative collaboration
  • San Francisco City FC showcases local creativity through partnership
  • Idle Worship brings streetwear edge to classic soccer design
Article continues below