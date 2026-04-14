'He's going to be proud' - Mexico star Raul Jimenez on grieving his father, evolving as a person and the opportunity that comes with the World Cup

The moment the ball hit the back of the net, Raul Jimenez fell to his knees and closed his eyes. He'd scored plenty of goals before, but this one was different. This was the first goal for a new version of himself, one that could never go back to being anything like the one that came before.

The Mexico star is no stranger to evolution. He's shuffled through many, but this was the most difficult one. That goal, that moment where he closed his eyes and pointed his fingers to the sky, was the first since his father had passed. Just days after the passing of his father, Raul Jimenez Vega, his superstar son was overcome with emotion a world away in England. In that moment, it all became real.

"It's really meaningful, because the people who take care of you, who love you, are the first ones also that keep those words when you're not doing right so well," he tells GOAL. "In this case, my dad, he was always supporting me. He was always a really important part of my career, and I really appreciate that, because he and my whole family always supported me. It doesn't matter what I needed or where I needed to travel for the games, they were always with me. It's an extra motivation."

There are many factors that come with losing a parent, but Jimenez is right: motivation is one. It's one of many, yes, but there is a sense of drive that comes from saying goodbye. There's a responsibility, a desire to do them proud. In the month or so since his dad's passing, Jimenez has felt that every day.

He's no stranger to that feeling, though. Since he set off on his journey from Mexico to Europe, making those around him proud has always been one of Jimenez's chief motivators. His achievements and moments weren't just for him, but for everyone who helped him get there. That hasn't changed.

Over the next few weeks, though, Jimenez will approach his biggest moment yet. He'll help lead Mexico into a World Cup on home soil, hoping to change the trajectory of Mexican soccer forever. He's been written off several times over the years, but he's still here and still vital. For Mexico to perform at their best this summer, there's no doubt they'll need something special from their 34-year-old striker.

Jimenez is relishing that opportunity more than ever. It's not that he wasn't before, but things are different now. Jimenez has always played for something bigger than himself, but this summer, he's playing for something more special, too.

"He's going to be really proud," Jimenez said. "He'll be proud of what I'm going to achieve with the national team in the World Cup."