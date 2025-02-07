Thiago MessiGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Messi scores 11 GOALS in one game! Lionel’s son Thiago dazzles for Inter Miami at U13 MLS Cup youth tournament to make Ballon d’Or-winning father proud

Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi is accustomed to putting in jaw-dropping performances, and his son Thiago is treading a similar path after scoring 11 goals in one game.

  • Oldest son of Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo
  • Catching the eye in Herons' academy system
  • Looking to follow in some iconic footsteps
