'He's set the club on fire!' - Ex-Man Utd star Memphis Depay branded 'main culprit' in Corinthians crisis after EIGHT consecutive defeats as Clarence Seedorf takes charge of relegation-threatened giants

Depay enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in 2024, registering 12 goals and 10 assists to help secure both the Copa do Brasil and the Supercopa do Brasil. However, a drastic drop in productivity - managing just one goal and two assists in 23 appearances this term - has drawn furious criticism.

Craque Neto, who scored 80 goals in 228 games for Corinthians, launched a scathing attack on the Dutchman. Speaking on his podcast Radio Craque Neto, the ex-forward held nothing back when assessing Depay's impact on the struggling side.

"For me, he [Depay] is the biggest incompetent and he'll stay that way," Neto declared. "It's unbelievable what he's doing to Corinthians. It hurts, it makes you want to cry to see the prestige he has, he's set the club on fire."

Neto also heavily criticised the club's hierarchy and their latest managerial appointment. "Now they've hired Clarence Seedorf, who's also Dutch. This company, whose name I don't even know, has hired Seedorf," he added. "They're going to destroy Corinthians, they're all opportunists, that's what's happening. For me, Memphis is the main culprit for what's currently happening at Corinthians."