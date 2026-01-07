+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Christian Pulisic GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Meet the USMNT: AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic enters the defining stretch of his career as the 2026 World Cup approaches

GOAL begins its Meet the USMNT series by examining the rise, pressure, and expectations surrounding Christian Pulisic as the U.S. prepare for a home World Cup.

If you know even a little about soccer, you’ve probably heard of Christian Pulisic. His name has broken into the mainstream in a way few American players ever have - whether through highlight reels, headline moments, or the familiar “LeBron James of soccer” label. Even the most casual fans know who he is.

Now, as the U.S. Men’s National Team prepare to host a game-changing World Cup, Pulisic is entering the defining stretch of his career. He is the most recognizable face of a team that will carry unprecedented attention this summer - and despite everything he has already accomplished, nothing compares to the weight of a home World Cup.

For diehards, Pulisic’s résumé speaks for itself. He has won at the highest levels of European soccer and now plays for AC Milan, one of the sport’s most historic clubs. For more casual fans, though, his exploits can feel harder to place. He’s famous, yes - but he’s not Messi or Ronaldo. So where does he actually rank?

This summer, fans and observers will start to get an answer, as Pulisic and the USMNT step under the brightest lights yet, looking to prove themselves on the sport’s biggest stage.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up first: meet Christian Pulisic.

  • McKennie Adams Pulisic U-17

    Where he's from

    The pride of Hershey, Pennsylvania. It's a city internationally known for chocolate, but it's also a city known for producing arguably the most talented soccer player the American game has seen.

    Born and raised in Hershey, Pulisic was the son of two collegiate soccer players. His father, Mark, also played professionally as an indoor player. From an early age, soccer was Pulisic's life, and he quickly developed a reputation in his home state for being something of a prodigy.

    It didn't take long for him to leave home, though. After emerging as a star for the U.S. at the U-15 and U-17 levels, Pulisic had some of the world's biggest clubs scouting him. He ultimately made his way to Borussia Dortmund, kickstarting a club career unmatched by any other American.

  • Pulisic Champions League 2021 ChelseaGetty

    The journey

    Many are familiar with Pulisic's club journey, largely because it broke down barriers for American players. 

    After emerging as a rising star with Borussia Dortmund, he moved to Chelsea in 2019 for a colossal $73 million transfer fee, the largest paid for an American player. In his second season, he helped Chelsea win the Champions League, famously scoring in the semifinal against Real Madrid. However, due to constant changes at the manager position and several untimely injuries, playing time was hard to come by at Stamford Bridge. 

    As a result, Pulisic decided to sign with AC Milan in June 2023. That move saw him join one of the game's most historic clubs, and it didn't take long for him to become one of the biggest pieces of that club's present and future.

  • AC Milan v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Club situation

    Pulisic's first two years with AC Milan were very good. He combined for 20 league goals and assists in each season while also helping Milan lift the Supercoppa Italiana in 2025. This season, though, has been different, as Pulisic has emerged as Milan's best player.

    As of the new year, Pulisic already has eight goals and two assists in Serie A, putting him right in the thick of the Golden Boot race. Milan are also back among the contenders to win the league as they look to rival the likes of Inter, Napoli, and Roma for the Scudetto. If they do find a way to lift a trophy at the end of the season, it will almost certainly come on the back of Pulisic, who has proven that he has everything it takes to be a star for one of the world's most scrutinized teams.

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT 2025Getty

    National team history

    While Pulisic has been breaking barriers in Europe, he's also on pace to break record at home.

    Still just 27, Pulisic is already the fifth-leading goalscorer in USMNT history with 32 goals, putting him just two finishes behind fourth-place Eric Wynalda (34) and 10 behind third-place Jozy Altidore (42). First place is, of course, a tie between Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, but Pulisic could end up being the team's all-time leading scorer when all is said and done.

    Pulisic's biggest goal undoubtedly came at the 2022 World Cup. Needing a win against Iran to advance to the knockout rounds, the USMNT got the goal they needed from Pulisic, who put his body on the line to ensure the ball went into the back of the net. The forward couldn't play on as a result, but he ensured that the U.S. would escape the group with his brave finish.

    Last year, though, was something of a quiet year for Pulisic. He made just six international appearances in 2025, largely due to his decision to skip out on the Gold Cup to rest his body. He also failed to find the back of the net for the Americans, despite scoring 15 goals over the prior three years.

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT vs PanamaImagn

    Expectations

    Fairly or unfairly, Pulisic is in the spotlight. It's not somewhere he's particularly liked being but, when you have his talent, it's something you have to live with. So, as the USMNT's most famous face playing in American soccer's biggest World Cup, there's a different type of pressure, right?

    The expectations for Pulisic are high. Die-hard fans know how good he is. Casual fans will be tuning in hoping to find out. The eyes of America will be watching. So, too, will the eyes of the world because that's just the nature of the World Cup.

    The road up to the World Cup will be grueling. So, too, will the tournament itself. The expectation, though, is that Pulisic meets the moment, serving as the USMNT's top star in ways he's shown he can. 

