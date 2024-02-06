Mauricio Pochettino received 'very good text' from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly after Wolves defeat as under-fire manager calls for 'trust' from supporters

Mauricio Pochettino received 'very good text' from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly after Wolves defeat as under-fire manager calls for 'trust' from supportersRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino says he received a "very good text" from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly after the team's defeat against Wolves.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea suffered 10th PL defeat of seasonBoehly sent a text message to PochettinoPochettino calls for fans' 'trust'