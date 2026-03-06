'Seventy-five to 80 players will believe they can make the roster' - USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino on the competition for spots on the World Cup roster

"Before we arrived, it was easy to guess the roster," Pochettino told the U.S. Soccer Podcast. "What we create is the competition between them, between 75-80 players, with the possibility to feel that they can get on the roster for the World Cup. What we are going to do is to try to be fair with our values, our way to see things, and to try to create the best roster, the roster that is going to fight, believing that we can win."

He continued: "I think what we have, after one year and a half, is the advantage of knowing that we manage a pool of 75-80 players and we know that if someone is not ready or someine is not in the best form, I think we always have a player that we know how they are going to perform and behave in the dynamic that we want to create on the team."