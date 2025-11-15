Getty Images Sport
Mauricio Pochettino labels MLS calendar switch a 'great step forward' as USA league agrees to align with European season
MLS making switch to align with Europe
The new 2027-28 regular season will kick off in mid-to-late July 2027 and conclude with the MLS Cup in late May 2028, with a lengthy mid-winter break from mid-December until early February. Before the full switch, a transitional mini-season will run from February to May 2027, featuring 14 games to determine qualification for other tournaments, including the US Open Cup and Leagues Cup. This historic shift aims to improve global competitiveness, enhance transfer market opportunities, and ensure the MLS Cup Playoffs do not compete with the NFL and college football seasons. The decision was approved by the league's Board of Governors. While owners and fans anticipate the benefits, the league is also addressing potential challenges, such as winter weather, for northern teams.
Pochettino expresses support
Pochettino said: "For sure this is a great step forward for MLS to be on par with the top leagues in the world. Having managed club teams and now the US National Team, the ability to align with the international calendar will have a huge positive impact for the players, coaches and clubs. This also extends beyond the senior national teams; it will allow us to have access to the youth national team players during critical periods of international competition, further advancing their development."
The former Spurs and Chelsea boss added: "My reaction is: well done. Congratulations, fantastic, I think great decision. What we can do from my personal view and the (US soccer) federation is to show our support. It’s a great decision. I think it’s going to be good for MLS, good for soccer in the US and I agree with the decision. I’m happy because, with me here or not, I think it’s a good decision for soccer. The feeling is going to be like were competing here in the U.S. like we are in Europe, that is always the reference. We are in a process to evolve and develop. The best way to grow in the sport is to see the principal leagues [in the world], how they act and how they are doing things."
MLS chief explains switch
MLS Commissioner Don Garber hailed it as a landmark moment for MLS, saying: "The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history. Aligning our schedule with the world’s top leagues will strengthen our clubs’ global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Playoffs take centre stage without interruption. It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America."
Potential pitfalls of switching calendar
Switching to a summer-to-spring calendar creates significant problems for MLS, primarily in dealing with frigid weather and managing player relationships. Teams in northern markets will face lower attendance and tougher conditions for games and training during the winter months, despite the planned break. This move also risks disputes with the MLS Players Association over the length of the off-season and changes to existing player contracts. While the switch aligns with the global transfer market, it presents logistical challenges for a league covering a vast and climatically diverse area.
