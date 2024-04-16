Mauricio Pochettino - Jurgen KloppGETTY
Soham Mukherjee

Mauricio Pochettino backed to make sensational Liverpool switch as ex-Reds defender admits fans will think he's 'absolutely mad' for tipping Chelsea boss to replace Jurgen Klopp

LiverpoolMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueChelseaJuergen Klopp

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been backed to make a sensational move to Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

  • Klopp to leave Liverpool in the summer
  • Reds actively searching for replacement
  • Pochettino surprisingly tipped to take over

