Matthias Jaissle issues apology to Newcastle fans after shocking 4-1 collapse at Coventry City

Despite dictating possession and fashioning 19 total shots, the manager conceded that territorial dominance counted for little given how wasteful his players were at both ends of the pitch.

Highlighting his side's costly inability to capitalise on key moments before offering his sincere apologies to the travelling support, Jaissle told BBC Sport: "It's hard. That's the punishment in this league. We controlled many phases but it's not enough.

"The games are decided in the boxes – and we were not clean in both boxes. It's something we need to learn fast. The momentum was there. We have a young squad but that shouldn't be an excuse. It was a tough game in general. The injured players are hopefully getting more gametime, more minutes.

"Today, if you see the whole picture, it was not the worst game. But I apologise to the fans because they deserved a different result."