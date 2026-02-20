Getty Images Sport
Matheus Cunha pays tribute to 'incredible person' Ruben Amorim following Man Utd's revival
Cunha credits foundation laid by Amorim
Red Devils star Cunha has offered a fascinating insight into the club's recent resurgence, choosing to shine a light on former manager Amorim despite the team's improved fortunes since his departure. Amorim, who arrived with high expectations from Sporting CP, was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford in early January after a difficult stint that yielded just two victories in seven Premier League outings.
However, since Carrick took the reins on an interim basis, the Red Devils have looked like a team transformed, embarking on a formidable five-match unbeaten run that has reignited their season. The turnaround under Carrick has been nothing short of spectacular, featuring four consecutive wins including high-profile scalps against Manchester City and league leaders Arsenal.
Cunha, who has been a standout performer during this period, famously notched the late winner at the Emirates Stadium to stun the Gunners. Speaking to DAZN, the Brazilian forward said: "I've always been very grateful for everything Ruben did. I think it's very easy, when things change, to see the past as only problems, but it's quite the opposite; he was an incredible person."
The human element behind the recruitment
Cunha’s relationship with Amorim appears to have remained strong despite the managerial change, with the forward quick to highlight the human element of Amorim’s leadership and his role in building the current squad. This sentiment comes after a 14-month tenure for Amorim that was marked by significant inconsistency and United's statistically worst season in over half a century.
While his departure was seen by many as a necessary step to stop the rot, Cunha's comments suggest that the atmosphere within the dressing room remained supportive of the manager. The Brazilian clearly believes that the talent Amorim brought to the club is only now beginning to show its true potential under the new guidance of Carrick.
"Many new players came because of him, so I think he also plays a big part in the success we are having now," Cunha explained. He refused to join the chorus of critics who have focused solely on the struggles of the previous regime, adamant that the groundwork for this success was laid by his former boss.
Debunking the tactical myths
Amorim faced pressure to reach a compromise regarding his preferred tactical system, but 26-year-old dismissed claims that his rigidity was the issue, arguing that the shift under Carrick is not as drastic as many believe.
"The pressure for that tactic to work was so great that we forgot how simple the overall context was and focused too much on the negative," Cunha added. "But, to be very honest, I think the numerology of football is very misleading. We attack in various ways and end up defending with the formation that everyone says is Ruben's."
Maintaining momentum under Carrick
The challenge for United now is whether they can sustain this momentum as they look toward a permanent managerial appointment. For now, the players seem content to balance the lessons learned under Amorim with the tactical tweaks introduced by Carrick, appearing as a more cohesive unit than at any point earlier in the campaign.
The victory over Arsenal proved that the Red Devils are no longer the easy team they once seemed. Carrick's side currently sit fourth in the table with 45 points from 26 matches. United will look to extend their unbeaten Premier League run when they travel to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday to face Everton in the Premier League.
