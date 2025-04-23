"Matheus Cunha a transformative signing for Manchester United" - Goldbridge backs Wolves man to help turn fortunes around at Old Trafford

Youtube sensation Mark Goldbridge is confident Matheus Cunha has what it takes to help Manchester United back to the very top

Manchester United fans, rejoice! After weeks of speculation and whispers, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano sent the rumour mill into overdrive with a seismic update on the Red Devils' pursuit of Wolves maestro Matheus Cunha. The Italian journalist confirmed United are leading the race for the Brazilian's signature, with negotiations already underway.

The news has sent shockwaves through the United fanbase, with YouTube sensation Mark Goldbridge leading the charge. In a passionate video uploaded to his popular channel, The United Stand, Goldbridge couldn't contain his excitement, drawing parallels to the signing of Bruno Fernandes.