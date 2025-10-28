AFP
'Massive interest from around the world' - FIFA launches second phase of ticket sales for 2026 World Cup with one million tickets available and host country priority window
Domestic exclusivity for host counties
A key feature of this round draw is a domestic exclusivity period reserved for residents of the three host nations. Fans from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico who enter the draw by the Friday deadline have the opportunity to purchase single-match tickets for games held within their respective countries.
The exclusivity period runs through 11 a.m. ET on Friday and ensures that local supporters have priority access to matches on home soil.
The Early Ticket Draw uses a randomized allocation process to assign purchase time slots to successful applicants. FIFA says winners will receive notification at least 48 hours before their assigned window opens.
Randomized purchase time slots
The ticket draw is open to all fans globally. Those selected through FIFA’s randomized process will receive a designated time slot to purchase tickets starting Nov. 12, with these slots being issued through Nov. 15. Winners will be notified at least 48 hours before their purchase window opens, providing ample time to prepare for ticket acquisition.
Demand in the first phase
FIFA reported that more than one million tickets were sold during the initial presale phase, with residents of the U.S., Canada and Mexico buying the most tickets. England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina and France rounded out the top 10 markets in that opening phase.
“We already have seen massive interest from around the world for this tournament, and especially from within the host countries as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to host the biggest FIFA World Cup yet,” said Heimo Schirgi, the tournament’s chief operating officer. “This second phase, with its host country domestic exclusivity time slot, will allow us to say ‘Thank you’ to these local fans, while ensuring global opportunity as well.”
Upcoming phases to expand ticket availability
After the domestic exclusivity period ends, FIFA will open ticket purchasing slots to a broader audience starting Nov. 17. Additional tickets will be released in subsequent sales phases, continuing the gradual rollout of available seats as the World Cup approaches. This phased approach aims to ensure a fair and organized distribution of tickets to fans worldwide.
