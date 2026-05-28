Massimiliano Allegri agrees two-year contract at Napoli to replace Antonio Conte

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has moved decisively to secure a successor for Conte, after the Italian left the club by mutual consent at the conclusion of the season, settling on the experienced Allegri. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, negotiations between the two parties accelerated significantly over the last 24 hours, resulting in a full verbal agreement for Allegri to take the reins in Naples on a two-year deal.

The Tuscan tactician emerged as the top choice following a selection process that saw him beat out competition from other candidates, including outgoing Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano. With the verbal agreement now in place, the Partenopei are ready to pivot into a new chapter under one of the most successful managers in modern Serie A history.