Mason Greenwood GetafeGetty
Patrick Rowe and Richard Martin

Mason Greenwood staying at Getafe? Man Utd striker drops fresh hint on future with loan deal set to expire

Mason GreenwoodGetafeTransfersManchester UnitedLaLigaPremier League

Mason Greenwood has dropped a major hint regarding his future at Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Greenwood on season-long loan at Getafe
  • Loan deal set to expire shortly
  • Puts Manchester mansion up for rent
Article continues below

Editors' Picks