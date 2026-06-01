AFP
Revealed: How much Roma’s transfer package for Mason Greenwood is worth - with Serie A giants ready to test Marseille’s resolve & offer summer cash boost to Man Utd
Champions League qualification fuels Roma ambition
Having secured a return to the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, Roma are operating with a significantly larger transfer budget this summer. The Italian giants are eager to provide head coach Gasperini with a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, particularly after the manager expressed frustrations regarding his attacking depth last season.
Gasperini was vocal about the lack of forwards suited to his high-intensity tactical system, pointing to the transformative impact Donyell Malen had upon his arrival from Aston Villa in January. With the club now back at Europe's top table, the board is ready to back the veteran coach with a high-profile signing to lead the line in the 2026-27 campaign.
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Greenwood emerges as the priority target
At the top of Gasperini’s wish list is Mason Greenwood. Reports from Le10Sport suggest that Roma are preparing an initial proposal worth €40 million plus additional performance-related add-ons. The 24-year-old has caught the eye of the Roma hierarchy following a prolific season in Ligue 1 with Marseille.
The Manchester United academy graduate has revitalised his career in France since his €26m move in 2024. Operating primarily on the right-hand side of a front three, Greenwood has demonstrated the clinical finishing and creative spark that Gasperini believes would thrive in the Serie A environment, where he has been pin-pointed as the ideal addition to the Giallorossi attack.
Marseille set firm valuation for star forward
While Roma are ready to move quickly, their opening bid of €40m may not be enough to convince Marseille to part with their star asset. The French club, despite facing some financial challenges, is expected to hold out for a fee in the region of €50m to €55m. Greenwood’s value has skyrocketed following a season where he recorded 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 competitive appearances.
Negotiations are expected to continue as the Italian club looks to bridge the gap in valuation. Marseille find themselves in a position where they must balance the need for funds with the loss of their most productive offensive player, making the upcoming weeks crucial for the progression of the deal.
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Man Utd set for significant windfall
Should Roma and Marseille reach an agreement, United will be one of the primary beneficiaries of the transaction. As part of the deal that took Greenwood to the Stade Velodrome in 2024, the Premier League side negotiated a substantial 40 per cent sell-on clause. This clever piece of business is set to provide the Red Devils with a major summer cash boost.
If the transfer were to be completed at Marseille's €50m asking price, United would be entitled to a significant portion of that fee, aiding their own efforts in the transfer market.