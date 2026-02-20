Mason Greenwood has a shocker! Ex-Man Utd star misses penalty as Marseille lose to Brest in huge blow to Champions League ambitions

Greenwood had a total of seven shots throughout the fixture, but only two were on target, in a wayward evening of efforts. He has been in fine form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 20 starts in Ligue 1.

Former boss De Zerbi has helped to push Greenwood towards fulfilling his potential, with the ex-Brighton manager saying of a maturing talent: “We always need a Greenwood like the one we've seen in the last few matches. He's a world-class Greenwood. Because in addition to what his mother and father taught him, he's becoming a complete player. He too has gone through difficult times, he didn't leave, and he stayed here. He understood that we were telling him things for his own good and for the good of OM.”

De Zerbi added: “I hope he continues like this. I'm constantly reminding him that he has to keep going like this and that it's primarily for his own good. Because I also see him as a bit more human. He smiles sometimes, he talks a bit more. He's less withdrawn than before. And that's a positive thing. Now everyone can really appreciate Greenwood even more than before.”