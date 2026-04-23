AFP
Mason Greenwood 'does what he wants' in Marseille training as 'bad atmosphere' claim made
Belhanda raises concerns over professionalism
Former Ligue 1 star Belhanda has sparked a debate about Greenwood's commitment during daily sessions at the Robert Louis-Dreyfus Centre.
Speaking on RMC, Belhanda did not hold back when discussing the reports he has heard regarding the English attacker. The former Montpellier midfielder pointed out that talent alone is not enough to sustain a healthy dressing room, especially when senior players do not set the right tone for their team-mates.
- AFP
'He does what he wants' claim
Belhanda’s critique was specific to what happens away from the cameras during the working week. He suggested that Greenwood may be benefiting from preferential treatment that is starting to grate on others within the organisation. The allegations point toward a player who is not following the same scripts as the rest of the squad under the tactical demands of the coaching staff.
Explicitly detailing the feedback he has received, Belhanda stated: "Greenwood? Him; from what it seems, he's not all that great in training. I've heard things, at training… He does what he wants. Has he won a certain number of matches? Yes, but if he brings you a bad atmosphere, that he has special privileges and that he does what he wants at training, it’s not the right example."
'He has to give the right example'
The central argument from the pundit is that as a high-profile signing and a key offensive weapon for OM, Greenwood carries a heavier responsibility than most. This season, the forward has been pivotal on the pitch, scoring 25 goals and providing 10 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. However, Marseille have historically been a club where any perceived lack of effort or special treatment can quickly lead to friction within the dressing room and among the passionate fanbase.
Belhanda continued his analysis by emphasising that leadership is required from the club's stars: "Especially a technical leader, an offensive leader. He has to give the right example at training and outside."
- AFP
Tension rising in the Marseille camp
Despite Greenwood's goals, Marseille are currently sitting sixth in Ligue 1 on 52 points - just two points shy of Lille in fourth, the final Champions League qualification spot - with only four matches remaining. OM have only won one of their last four games under Habib Beye, who is already under pressure after replacing Roberto De Zerbi as head coach in February.