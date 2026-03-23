AFP
Mason Greenwood banned for crucial Ligue 1 clash as Marseille sweat on forward's fitness
Challenge on Greenwood sparks chaotic brawl
A mass brawl broke out after Greenwood was scythed down by Calvin Verdonk in the 13th minute, angering the Marseille bench. The former Manchester United forward was shown a yellow card for his part in the chaos, as were Verdonk and Hakon Haraldsson, but he was unable to continue and was replaced soon after by Ethan Nwaneri.
It was the Arsenal loanee who opened the scoring just before half-time, but strikes from Thomas Meunier and Olivier Giroud ensured Lille secured a comeback victory, with Marseille's grip on a Champions League place weakening as a result. Les Phoceens remain third in Ligue 1, but only five points now separate them from seventh-placed Rennes with only seven games left of the season.
- AFP
Former Man Utd forward suspended for Monaco clash
The yellow card is a costly one for Greenwood, who has now picked up five cautions in domestic competitions in France. That means he will serve a ban in Marseille's first fixture after the international break, which is a trip to Monaco, who themselves are only three points behind Habib Beye's side.
'Aggressive and violent'
Beye was certainly unimpressed with both the challenge on Greenwood and the booking handed to him, insisting the injury to the 24-year-old changed the whole complexion of the match.
After the game, he said: "The intervention from Haraldsson was uncontrolled, aggressive and violent. And even if we can consider that there is no denial of a goal-scoring opportunity on Verdonk's foul, there is still a violent impact since he is injured. Then, Haraldsson charges him in the back. So if it takes a punch for there to be a red, okay...but this violence must be punished. They judged that it was yellow. But we have a player who is seriously injured and that changed our match."
- AFP
Marseille await injury update
Marseille now face an anxious wait to discover the severity of Greenwood's injury. They'll hope it's nothing too serious, given the forward's excellent form throughout the 2025-26 season so far.
Greenwood is the second-highest goalscorer in Ligue 1 this term with 15 goals, with only Strasbourg's Joaquin Panichelli registering more with 16 strikes.
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