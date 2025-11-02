'Gut-wrenching to be portrayed as someone you're not' - Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps comes out fighting after controversy over Hannah Hampton comments in autobiography

However, Earps - now of Paris Saint-Germain - fired back at Bompastor on Saturday evening, arguing she was being misrepresented after she also labelled Hampton a “very good goalkeeper” in a separate interview with The Guardian.

Writing on Instagram, Earps said: “It's not easy to be as vulnerable and open as I have been in the book, and I understand that my honesty and rawness will divide opinion. That's ok, everyone is entitled to feel what they feel and I respect that.

"Things have escalated really quickly today, women pitted against each other. It's gut-wrenching to be portrayed as someone you're not.

"I know that the negative is what gets clicks but it's sad that that's the only thing being discussed - I also said some really positive things and gave credit where it's due.

"I know that people like to create drama, but please remember, this book is about my life and my experiences.

"This is not a soap opera, this is real life. Pulling out a paragraph, or a sentence here and there is not a reflection of the contents of the book. Please see through the headlines, and read it in its entirety.

"I would never intentionally say things to hurt someone. That's not my style.

“People can experience the same situation differently, this is not about heroes and villains, just different perspectives - multiple things can be true at once.”