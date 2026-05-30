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Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard salutes 'gentleman' Marquinhos for Gabriel gesture after vital penalty miss in Champions League final
Heartbreak for the Gunners in Europe
Arsenal's long wait for Champions League glory continues after a narrow, agonising defeat at the hands of PSG. Mikel Arteta’s side appeared to be on the right track when Kai Havertz opened the scoring, putting the north London side in a commanding position to finally lift the trophy they have long coveted.
However, the French champions fought back in the second half, with Ousmane Dembele levelling the scores to take the game into extra time and eventually to the dreaded penalty shootout. The tension peaked when Brazilian defender Gabriel stepped up and missed his spot-kick, a moment that effectively sealed Arsenal’s fate and handed the title to PSG.
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Marquinhos shows his veteran class
In the immediate aftermath of the decisive miss, PSG captain Marquinhos was seen bypassing his own team's wild celebrations to offer comfort to his compatriot, Gabriel. It was a moment of genuine empathy between two top-level defenders, and it did not go unnoticed by the Arsenal skipper.
Speaking about the interaction, Odegaard was full of praise for the PSG veteran, acknowledging the respect he commands within the game. "He's a gentleman. He's probably one of the most experienced players currently active," Odegaard stated, clearly moved by the gesture despite the bitterness of the defeat.
Shared experience on the big stage
Odegaard believes that Marquinhos' reaction was born out of having experienced both the highs and lows of elite European competition. Having been a mainstay at PSG through multiple deep runs in the competition, Marquinhos understands the psychological toll that a high-profile error can take on a player.
The Norwegian playmaker highlighted this perspective when discussing the PSG captain's actions. Odegaard added: "He has already experienced both sides of a final like this, and he knows what we are going through right now."
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Rice backs heartbroken teammates
Declan Rice was quick to back Eberechi Eze and Gabriel after their missed penalties in the Champions League final. Speaking to TNT Sports, the midfielder stressed the pair's importance to Arsenal's success this season, saying: "Devastated. Missing a penalty in a Champions League final isn't nice. But we love them. Look, that happens in football. They aren't going to be the last players to miss a penalty in the finals. Everyone has missed a penalty. Without the two of them this season, we wouldn't have won the Premier League. It's cruel, but we take the positives."