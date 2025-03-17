Adrien Rabiot PSG MarseilleGetty
Gill Clark

'You won't take it to heaven' - Marseille star Adrien Rabiot hits back at horrific insults from PSG fans and calls out president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after Ligue 1 derby

A. RabiotParis Saint-GermainParis Saint-Germain vs MarseilleMarseilleLigue 1

Adrien Rabiot has hit back at former club Paris Saint-Germain after being the subject of offensive chants and banners on his return with Marseille.

  • Rabiot targeted on return to PSG
  • Offensive banners and chants directed at midfielder
  • Marseille star hits back on social media
