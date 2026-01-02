No guarantees for Marcus Rashford! Barcelona 'uncertain' about loanee's future as Man Utd outcast is told to 'improve' in key areas to earn permanent transfer

Rashford has scored seven goals and set up another eight for Barcelona after pressing for a loan move to the Catalans all summer. He has impressed coach Flick, who led the push to sign the attacker after he was placed in Ruben Amorim's 'bomb squad' after returning from his loan spell at Aston Villa and was barred from training with the United first team.

Flick said in December: "What I can say, he's an absolute professional player. His attitude, mentality is great. In the beginning, he had to adapt a little bit, but now he's on his best level. I speak with the players when they're not playing, explaining why, and what he said to me the last day was, 'Boss, you don't have to tell me this, it's only about the team. We have to win three points, nothing else is important'. It's the right attitude. The mentality he has is fantastic and I am really happy he is here."

The forward has played in all but one of Barca's matches, although his place in the starting line-up has become threatened by Raphinha's recent return from injury, with Rashford instead proving an effective impact substitute. He is also Barca's leading scorer in the Champions League. And yet despite all the progress he has made less than a year after being hounded out of Old Trafford, there is no guarantee that Barca will look to sign him permanently.