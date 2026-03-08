Marco Silva refuses to take blame for Fulham's shock FA Cup exit to Southampton despite making nine changes to lineup

Facing a congested fixture list, Silva opted to make nine significant changes from the team that recently lost to West Ham in the Premier League. Defending his rotation, he stated: "When you make nine changes – it was my decision, I’m going to get it. I’m the manager. We play Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday. If we say these players are not good enough to win a cup tie, we have to look in a different way." He also refused to blame a controversial disallowed first-half goal for the exit, insisting, "I don’t go in that direction. To talk about that moment is for me to find excuses."

For Silva and Fulham, the late heartbreak cemented a deeply frustrating afternoon. The manager openly admitted that their overall execution simply fell drastically short of expectations and lacked the necessary clinical edge. He was left to accept the intense external criticism for his sweeping lineup changes while internally demanding a serious re-evaluation of his squad's overall fighting spirit and ability to deliver under pressure.