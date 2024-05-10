Lionel Messi Marco Reus Inter MiamiGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Marco Reus x Lionel Messi?! Borussia Dortmund star linked with Inter Miami move after announcing Bundesliga exit but St Louis CITY and Al-Nassr could rival Tata Martino's side

Marco ReusLionel MessiBorussia DortmundBundesligaInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerSt. Louis CityAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueTransfers

Borussia Dortmund icon Marco Reus announced earlier this month that he would leave this summer and he has been linked with a move to Inter Miami.

  • Reus set to leave Dortmund this summer
  • Linked with move to Messi's Inter Miami
  • Also linked with St. Louis CITY and Al-Nassr
