Marco Reus salary: How much does LA Galaxy star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Marco Reus' salary at LA Galaxy

German attack Marco Reus ended his European career in 2024, leaving Borussia Dortmund to join MLS side LA Galaxy after spending over a decade in the Bundesliga.

Reus is often hailed as one of the finest German forwards of his time, with numerous goals and assists under his belt.

The loss to Real Madrid in the 2024 Champions League final didn’t provide the best farewell for the versatile attacker, but he seems to have found his footing in MLS and has been performing consistently for his side.

Apart from being an important player for the team, Reus is also one of the top earners at the club, but exactly how much is he on in LA?

GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out!

*Salaries are gross