Marc-Andre ter Stegen finally set for Barcelona exit as goalkeeper agrees to give up most of his salary to complete January loan
Agreement reached: A three-way deal for Ter Stegen
The long-running saga surrounding the future of Barcelona’s goalkeeping department appears to have reached its conclusion. According to Cadena SER, a definitive agreement has been struck between Barcelona, Girona and Ter Stegen that will see the German international switch allegiances within Catalonia for the remainder of the campaign. The deal, which is now in its final stages with only minor details left to be signed off, will see the veteran shot-stopper play on loan at Montilivi until June.
This move comes after weeks of complex negotiations where finances proved to be the primary stumbling block. Girona, operating with a significantly smaller budget than their illustrious neighbours, were unable to match Ter Stegen’s substantial Barcelona wage packet. However, the deadlock was broken by the player himself. Recognising that his situation at the Camp Nou was unlikely to change under manager Hansi Flick, Ter Stegen has agreed to "forgive" a large portion of his salary.
By waiving a significant percentage of his earnings, Ter Stegen has made himself affordable for Girona. The deal is structured so that Girona will pay approximately €1 million towards his wages - a figure that represents their financial ceiling. This compromise has allowed all three parties to achieve their objectives: Barcelona offload a high earner who is no longer a starter, Girona secure a world-class replacement, and the player gets a fresh start.
World Cup ambitions drive drastic financial sacrifice
The primary motivation behind Ter Stegen’s willingness to slash his own wages is purely sporting. With the 2026 World Cup looming this summer, the goalkeeper is acutely aware that sitting on the bench is fatal to his international ambitions. Despite being a mainstay in the German setup for a decade, his place in the squad is far from guaranteed without regular domestic minutes, and he is determined to defend his country's colours at the tournament in North America.
At 33 years of age, this summer likely represents his final opportunity to feature prominently on the global stage. The decision to move to Girona is a calculated gamble to prove his fitness and form to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. He needs a stage to showcase that he has recovered from his recent injury struggles and can still perform at the elite level.
The end of an era: Losing the battle to Joan Garcia
Ter Stegen’s departure marks a sombre end to what has been a glittering career in Barcelona. Despite wearing the captain’s armband, his status within the squad has plummeted this season. The rise of summer signing Joan Garcia has been the catalyst for this changing of the guard..
Ter Stegen has made just a single appearance this season since his recovery, featuring in a Copa del Rey fixture against Guadalajara. When it came to the crunch matches - the Spanish Super Cup and the recent round of 16 cup tie against Racing Santander - Flick unequivocally opted for Garcia. This selection policy sent a clear message to Ter Stegen: at 33, he was no longer part of the manager's core plans.
There were also reports of friction behind the scenes. Tension reportedly arose earlier in the season regarding the registration of players, with suggestions that Ter Stegen’s recovery timeline from injury caused administrative headaches for the club. These off-field issues, combined with a dip in performance levels following his return to fitness, created an environment where a separation became the best option for both the club and the player.
Girona’s goalkeeper crisis
For Girona, the acquisition of a goalkeeper of Ter Stegen’s pedigree is a massive coup, even if it is a short-term solution. The club has been navigating a difficult period with their own goalkeepers. Paulo Gazzaniga, the current number one, is going through a run of poor form, leading manager Míchel to seek competition to keep standards high with Dominik Livakovic set to leave.
The €1m that Girona have committed to Ter Stegen is essentially the budget they had allocated for Livakovic’s wages. By reallocating these funds to a player hungry for redemption, Girona have potentially pulled off one of the shrewdest moves of the January window. As the final paperwork is drafted, fans at Montilivi will be eagerly anticipating the arrival of a Champions League winner who has everything to prove.
