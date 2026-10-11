'A silly mistake by me!' – Manuel Neuer breaks silence on nightmare nine-second blunder

Manuel Neuer endured a nightmare start in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Augsburg, committing an uncharacteristic error within the opening moments. The veteran goalkeeper misjudged a heavy touch inside his penalty area, allowing Robin Fellhauer to tackle him and slide the ball into an empty net.

The goal was timed at under nine seconds, setting a record for the earliest goal conceded in Bundesliga history.

Neuer held his hands up after the match, admitting his role in the opening setback.