Manchester United step up Louis Page pursuit ahead of Arsenal with Leicester demanding more than £8m for highly-rated 18-year-old

Manchester United remain locked in negotiations with Leicester City as they look to wrap up a deal for Page before the 11pm deadline. While club officials at Old Trafford are being cautious about the speed of the transaction, there is a growing belief that the 18-year-old could be the final piece of their summer recruitment puzzle.

As per Sky Sports, Leicester are reluctant to lose their academy graduate and are holding out for a substantial fee. The Foxes are demanding a figure well in excess of £8 million, with some suggestions that the total package could rise beyond £10m depending on add-ons. Page has quickly become one of the most talked-about teenagers in English football, having made 25 senior appearances for Leicester despite his tender age.



