Man Utd player ratings vs Tottenham: Bruno Fernandes madness leaves Erik ten Hag on the brink as Marcus Rashford goes missing in chastening defeat to Ange Postecoglou's superior Spurs

The Portugal international was sent off in a dire United performance that saw them thumped 3-0 by a much-superior Spurs side.

Erik ten Hag is surely on the brink after witnessing yet another dismal Manchester United performance on Sunday against Tottenham, as Ange Postecoglou's men ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

While Bruno Fernandes was sent off, it would be too easy to suggest all of United's woes stem from the red card; they were 1-0 down at the time and looked abysmal with 11. With 10, they briefly threatened in the second half, but overall, played as though they had met a few hours beforehand.

After just three minutes, Spurs had the lead, as Brennan Johnson tapped home Micky van de Ven's superb cross after a charging run through the middle of the pitch.

Despite Tottenham dominating the first half, United almost drew level on 36 minutes as Alejandro Garnacho slammed a volley against the post.

Before half-time, Fernandes was sent off for a lunge on James Maddison in the middle of the pitch; replays showed his foot was raised and the decision was likely correct.

At half-time, United introduced Casemiro for Joshua Zirkzee, but they fell 2-0 behind within three minutes once again, as Dejan Kulusevski finished a cross from Johnson.

And Spurs made it 3-0 on 76 minutes as Dominic Solanke simply tapped home Pape Sarr's flick-on from a corner to rub salt in United's wounds and raise serious questions over Ten Hag's future in the United hot seat.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...