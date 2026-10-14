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Alvino Hanafi

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: The tactics board - Luis Enrique's transition machine dismantles City's high line

The tactics board
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain delivered a clinical masterclass in transition play to secure a 4-2 victory at the Etihad. Despite a spirited second-half fightback from Erling Haaland, Manchester City's defensive vulnerabilities in the opening 45 minutes proved insurmountable.

The encounter at the Etihad was a fascinating clash of ideologies between Enzo Maresca and Luis Enrique. Manchester City sought to establish their customary dominance through sustained possession and a high-pressing 4-2-3-1 structure, aiming to suffocate the visitors in their own defensive third. Maresca’s plan focused on utilizing Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson as the double pivot to control the tempo, while relying on the individual brilliance of Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki to unlock the Parisian defence.

Conversely, Luis Enrique arrived with a clear strategy to exploit City's aggressive positioning. Paris Saint-Germain set up in a flexible 4-3-3 that prioritized verticality over horizontal ball circulation. By enticing City to commit numbers forward, PSG created vast expanses of space behind the hosts' backline. The primary objective was to bypass City’s initial press quickly and utilize the explosive speed of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue to isolate City’s centre-backs in 1v1 situations during rapid transitions.

  • Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Manchester City's tactical setup

    Enzo Maresca deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation that frequently transitioned into a 3-2-5 during the build-up phase, with Josko Gvardiol tucking in to provide defensive security. The pressing triggers were aggressive; whenever Safonov played short to Marquinhos or Willian Pacho, City’s front four pushed high to force long balls. However, this high intensity came with significant risk. The distance between the midfield line and the defensive unit was often too large, leaving Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi exposed to direct runs.

    In possession, City struggled to find the necessary rhythm in the first half. While Enzo Fernandez attempted to dictate play from deep, PSG’s mid-block effectively cut off the passing lanes to Cherki in the number ten role. Jeremy Doku was tasked with stretching the pitch on the left, but he was frequently doubled up on by Achraf Hakimi and Warren Zaire-Emery. The lack of central penetration meant Erling Haaland was largely isolated before the interval, as City recorded high possession stats (54%) but lacked the verticality to hurt the visitors. The defensive shape was particularly fragile during defensive transitions, as the high line was caught out repeatedly by PSG's first-time passes into the channels.

  • imago-sport-1084532348.jpgNews Images

    Paris Saint-Germain's tactical setup

    Luis Enrique’s 4-3-3 was a masterclass in tactical discipline and clinical execution. Defensively, PSG dropped into a compact 4-5-1 when City entered the middle third, with Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz screening the back four superbly. The key was their patience; they allowed City to have the ball in non-threatening areas before pouncing on loose touches. Vitinha was the conductor of this strategy, recovering the ball and immediately looking for the diagonal run of Dembele or the direct surge of Doue.

    The build-up play was intentionally risky to draw City out. By involving Safonov in the circulation, PSG baited the City press. Once the first line was bypassed, Zaire-Emery and Ruiz provided the vertical thrust required to exploit the space. This was evident in the opening half-hour where Doue and Dembele clinically punished City’s defensive errors. The movement of Maghnes Akliouche was also vital; by drifting into half-spaces, he dragged Guehi out of position, creating lanes for the wingers to exploit. PSG’s efficiency was staggering, scoring three times from just 46% possession in the first half, highlighting their status as one of Europe’s premier counter-attacking units.

  • imago-sport-1084530749.jpgAPL

    The tactical chess match

    The defining tactical battle took place in the wide areas and the transition zones. Luis Enrique clearly identified that City’s full-backs, particularly the adventurous Gvardiol, would leave space behind them. By instructing Ousmane Dembele to stay wide and high, PSG ensured that City could never fully commit to their attacking rotations without the fear of a long-ball release. This restricted City's ability to overload the final third and forced their midfielders to cover more ground laterally than they were comfortable with.

    Luis Enrique won the tactical battle by embracing a more pragmatic approach than his counterpart. While Maresca stuck to a rigid positional game that played into PSG’s hands, Enrique adapted his system to be a "transition machine." The mismatch between PSG’s mobile front three and City’s stationary centre-backs during the first half was the decisive factor. By the time City adjusted, the three-goal deficit from the first 32 minutes—courtesy of Doue, Dembele, and Vitinha—had already tilted the psychological and tactical balance of the match in PSG's favour.

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  • imago-sport-1084540419.jpgAction Plus

    In-game adjustments

    Maresca recognized the first-half disaster and made a triple substitution at half-time, bringing on Matheus Nunes, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Iliman Ndiaye for Ruben Dias, Rayan Cherki, and Jeremy Doku. This necessitated a shift to a more dynamic look, pushing more bodies into the box to support Haaland. The change worked initially, as Ndiaye’s directness helped create the opening for Haaland’s first goal in the 53rd minute. City became more vertical, abandoning some of the slow build-up in favour of crossing and high-tempo recycling.

    Luis Enrique responded to City’s second-half pressure by freshening his attack and bolstering the midfield. The introduction of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Doue in the 66th minute provided a fresh threat on the break, while Joao Neves helped regain control in central areas. When Haaland scored his second in the 75th minute to make it 2-4, PSG dropped even deeper, shifting to a 5-4-1 defensive block following the late introduction of Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Beraldo. These defensive reinforcements successfully blunted City’s late aerial assault, ensuring that despite City's 27 total shots, the Parisian lead remained intact through superior game management.

  • imago-sport-1084533752.jpgEvery Second Media

    Conclusion

    Ultimately, the match was decided by the tactical disparity in the first half. Paris Saint-Germain’s ability to lure Manchester City into a false sense of security before devastating them on the counter-attack was the difference. While Erling Haaland’s brace showcased City’s individual quality and their improved second-half intensity, the structural damage inflicted by Doue, Dembele, Vitinha, and Akliouche was too great. Luis Enrique’s emphasis on clinical verticality triumphed over Enzo Maresca’s possession-heavy approach, proving that in elite European football, controlling the space is often more important than controlling the ball.

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