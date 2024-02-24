Man City player ratings vs Bournemouth: Phil Foden is flying! England star nets crucial winner as Erling Haaland has another game to forget

The midfielder scored the only goal of the game at the Vitality Stadium as the Norway international once again spurned multiple chances

Manchester City moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool as they secured their second successive 1-0 win of the week, this time on the road at Bournemouth thanks to yet another goal from in-form midfielder Phil Foden.

City scored the only goal of the game just after the 20 minute mark, as Foden finished coolly after Erling Haaland saw his shot saved. The Norway international had a game to forget, in truth, as he again missed a number of chances to give City some breathing space on the south coast.

Bournemouth were bold and brave in the second half as they attempted to snatch a point, but the defending champions held firm and subsequently avoided a potential banana skin.

Article continues below

GOAL rates City's players from the Vitality Stadium...