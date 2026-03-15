Manchester City, Guardiola: "Were we distracted by Arsenal during the warm-up? I don’t know, I was having a beer. Now you can criticise me for the line-up"

A curious little incident occurred at the press conference following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with West Ham. The draw put a damper on the Cityzens’ hopes of catching up with Arsenal, who currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table (although Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and a head-to-head clash with the Gunners still to play).

In the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola answered questions from the journalists present, and one of his comments left those present speechless. The Spanish manager was asked whether his players had been distracted by the result of Arsenal’s match during the warm-up, and he clarified the situation as follows: “I was having a beer before the match, so I didn’t see the players. I don’t know what they were doing. They were busy warming up. Obviously it would have been better if Arsenal hadn’t won, but these things happen.”