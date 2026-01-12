Getty
'I let everybody down' - Man Utd wonderkid Shea Lacey issues apology after earning red card for furious outburst towards referee in dire Brighton FA Cup defeat
Why teenage winger Lacey was sent off against Brighton
His first caution was collected for a late challenge, with the youngster missing the ball before catching his opponent on the toe with his studs. He knew that he was walking a disciplinary tightrope from that point, with United in need of calm heads.
Frustration was, however, boiling over on and off the pitch at Old Trafford as the Red Devils found themselves toiling again in what has been a testing 2025-26 campaign. They were reduced to 10 men against Brighton in the 89th minute.
Lacey, who had looked lively after being introduced as a second-half substitute, was full of running in the closing stages. He believed that he had won a throw-in, but saw said decision go against him. The 18-year-old winger slammed the ball into the ground as a result. That display of anger cost him another yellow card and subsequent red, with referee Simon Hooper in no mood to overlook Lacey’s lack of experience.
Lacey says sorry for first red card of his senior career
Lacey, who trudged through the Manchester rain and down the tunnel with a pained look on his face, was quick to apologise for his actions afterwards. He posted on social media: "I want to apologise to all of my team-mates, staff and the fans. I let everybody down tonight. I shouldn’t let my emotions get the better of me. I will do everything I can to make this right."
Lacey fan Fletcher feels red card was harsh
United’s interim boss Darren Fletcher, who has worked with Lacey at Under-18 level, believes that Hooper and his assistants made the wrong call when flashing the red card. The Scot told TNT Sports, with one of the Red Devils’ hottest prospects now set to serve a ban: "Shea Lacey’s yellow card is ridiculous compared to the fouls that we had against us all game, which ultimately then the lad makes a mistake and is sent off. For me it is poor refereeing.
"He's disappointed because he cares and he understands and he knows he will learn from it. There is no doubt about his talent. It was a steep learning curve today but we believe in Shea. He's one of our most exciting young prospects and I'm sure at Old Trafford he will have a chance to make amends for that in the future.”
Fletcher has talked up Lacey’s potential on a regular basis. He told reporters after handing the academy graduate more minutes in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley: "I said to him to stay wide and go and do what you do. He did that and stayed wide on the right. I know he is going to make an impact, he’s creative and has got goals in him. He’s exciting, direct and fearless. He hit the crossbar and had another shot and had a really bright game. I'm pleased for him. He’s had a lot of injuries in recent years and not really got going with his momentum but we know he's a talent who has got to be a big part of Manchester United’s future, I've no doubts about that."
New Man Utd manager: Fletcher to pass reins on to interim boss
It remains to be seen how much longer Fletcher remains at the helm, with the appointment of an interim boss at Old Trafford said to be close. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are in the running there, with a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim set to be sought in the summer.
Whoever takes the reins, they will have no cup fixtures - at home or abroad - on the agenda. United have crashed out of FA Cup and League Cup competition at the earliest possible opportunity for the first time since 1981-82. They will now take in just 40 matches this season, their lowest tally in over a century.
