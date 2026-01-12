'I let everybody down' - Man Utd wonderkid Shea Lacey issues apology after earning red card for furious outburst towards referee in dire Brighton FA Cup defeat

United’s interim boss Darren Fletcher, who has worked with Lacey at Under-18 level, believes that Hooper and his assistants made the wrong call when flashing the red card. The Scot told TNT Sports, with one of the Red Devils’ hottest prospects now set to serve a ban: "Shea Lacey’s yellow card is ridiculous compared to the fouls that we had against us all game, which ultimately then the lad makes a mistake and is sent off. For me it is poor refereeing.

"He's disappointed because he cares and he understands and he knows he will learn from it. There is no doubt about his talent. It was a steep learning curve today but we believe in Shea. He's one of our most exciting young prospects and I'm sure at Old Trafford he will have a chance to make amends for that in the future.”

Fletcher has talked up Lacey’s potential on a regular basis. He told reporters after handing the academy graduate more minutes in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley: "I said to him to stay wide and go and do what you do. He did that and stayed wide on the right. I know he is going to make an impact, he’s creative and has got goals in him. He’s exciting, direct and fearless. He hit the crossbar and had another shot and had a really bright game. I'm pleased for him. He’s had a lot of injuries in recent years and not really got going with his momentum but we know he's a talent who has got to be a big part of Manchester United’s future, I've no doubts about that."