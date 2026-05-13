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Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel named Premier League Under-18s Player of the Season after stunning 21-goal campaign
Individual glory for United's rising star
The exciting schoolboy talent has been rewarded for a stellar season with Darren Fletcher's side, despite still only being 15 and playing up in age-group. His strike in the 3-1 win over Stoke City at the weekend was his 21st of the league season and there is still the FA Youth Cup final to look forward to, against Manchester City on Thursday. Gabriel has played a key role in the Red Devils reaching this stage of the prestigious competition, and will be looking to get his hands on team silverware, after this individual accolade.
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A humble reaction to a major milestone
Gabriel was quick to credit the support system at the club for keeping him focused during his meteoric rise through the youth ranks at Carrington, where he has consistently outperformed much older defenders.
"I'm delighted to win this award," he told MUTV's Mark Sullivan at Carrington. "I thank my coaches and team-mates for helping me win this amazing award. Since we came together as the Under-18s, we've become a very good team. Everyone looks out for each other and we all work hard for each other. I think we've had a very good season."
Developing under the guidance of Fletcher
One of the key figures behind Gabriel's development this season has been Fletcher. The Scot's transition into coaching and technical roles has allowed him to mentor the club’s brightest prospects directly on the training pitch. Gabriel was glowing in his praise for the impact Fletcher has had on his game.
"I'd say [the Academy] helped me mature a lot," he said. "They help me to be very humble and keep my feet on the ground. I'm delighted to be working with him [Fletcher], he's an amazing coach and has helped me so much this season to become a better player and the best version of myself. I've got to say you've got to maintain working out on the training pitch every single day, giving it my all and working hard in the gym to stay fit and not get injured. My family have helped me a lot, through tough times and good times. They come to all my matches, no matter how far or close, and I love them to bits."
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National recognition for Carrington's finest
The award was announced at the Premier League Youth Development Conference on Thursday night, with team-mate Albert Mills among his peers also nominated for the inaugural accolade. Gabriel's victory marks a significant moment for the club's youth development programme, highlighting the current strength of the Carrington production line. With the Under-18 Player of the Season trophy now in his cabinet, the focus shifts to the FA Youth Cup final as Gabriel looks to end a historic individual campaign with collective silverware for the Red Devils.