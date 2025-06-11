Man Utd warned €70m won't be enough to sign Viktor Gyokeres as Sporting CP president hits out at Swedish striker's 'game-playing' agent in furious statement
Sporting chief Frederico Varandas has hit out at Viktor Gyokeres's agent and warned interested clubs that €70m will not be enough to land the striker.
- Gyokeres angry after Sporting break transfer promise
- Club president hits back and slams player's agent
- Man Utd sent clear warning over his price